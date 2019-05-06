PM Imran, Bushra Bibi behind idea of Al-Qadir University: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady Bushra Bibi gave the idea of establishing Al-Qadir University, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

In a statement published on Radio Pakistan, the SAPM said the prime minister and his wife have played an important role in materializing this idea.

She said the Al-Qadir University will play a historical role in teaching modern scientific knowledge and will aware the younger generation about the life of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

PM Imran Khan Sunday broke ground for the Al-Qadir University, which he said would create future leaders to counter Islamophobia and protect ideology of Pakistan.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, the prime minister said the university would teach the students the principles of State of Madina and Pakistan’s ideology as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister said besides teaching contemporary sciences like artificial intelligence and technology, the main focus of the university would be on research on Sufism and its connection with Islam.

“We have to groom our youth as leaders…We will create scholars, who will respond to the anti-Islam tirade started after 9/11,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the university had been named after Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, the great Sufi, who had also established link between Islam and spirituality.