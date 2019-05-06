close
Mon May 06, 2019
Business

Web Desk
May 6, 2019

Ramadan 2019: Banks to remain closed for public dealing tomorrow

Business

Web Desk
Mon, May 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak (Tuesday), which will be observed as Bank Holiday for deduction of Zakat, as usual.

All banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 A. H, said a statement of SBP.

However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as normal working day (except for public dealing), the statement added.

