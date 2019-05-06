Ramadan 2019: Banks to remain closed for public dealing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak (Tuesday), which will be observed as Bank Holiday for deduction of Zakat, as usual.

All banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 A. H, said a statement of SBP.

However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as normal working day (except for public dealing), the statement added.