West Indies openers break Fakhar-Imam’s record of highest first-wicket partnership

DUBAI: Caribbean openers Shai Hope and John Campbell smashed the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in a one-day international with a stand of 365 against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.



Both the openers played magnificent innings as Campbell scored 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland.



They fell just seven runs behind the record partnership for any wicket in a men´s ODI, with their fellow West Indians Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle's blistering 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

The previous highest first-wicket partnership was set by Pakistan´s Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman smashing 304 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year.



Campbell took 137 balls to score 179 runs with the help of 15 fours and six sixes and Hope's 170 came after facing 152 balls, featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.



Faced with a mammoth chase, Ireland promptly collapsed to 21 for three before Kevin O´Brien´s 68 at least gave the West Indies bowlers something to think about.



But the West Indies were always in control with off-spinner Ashley Nurse taking four for 51 in Ireland´s 185 all out.