Archer debut confirmed as England bowl against Ireland





DUBLIN: Jofra Archer was given an early chance to impress on his England debut on Friday after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in a one-day international away to Ireland at Malahide in Dublin.

Barbados-born fast bowler Archer was one of three ODI debutants in England´s side, along with batsman Dawid Malan and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, both of whom have already played Test cricket.

Ireland too included three debutants in Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Mark Adair.

Dublin-born batsman Morgan was back on familiar territory, having played junior cricket at Malahide.

A wet outfield delayed the scheduled start in this one-off match by two hours and reduced the match to 45 overs per side from the standard 50.

Sussex paceman Archer, 24, was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds.

He was not included in the tournament hosts´ 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in Friday´s one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23.

Teams

Ireland: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O´Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wkt), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little

England: James Vince, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (wkt), David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reynolds (IRL), TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)