Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Pareeniti Chopra's party pictures go viral

MUMBAI: The candid party pictures Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, Pareeniti Chopra and other friend have gone viral on the internet.



The photos shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram page with caption: “Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest.”

The friend enjoyed the party at Isha Ambani’s residence.



Isha Ambani, who tied the knot with Anand Piramal last year, could be seen with friends Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Srishti Behl Arya, Radhika Merchant and Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka further says “@_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights! @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!”

Pareeniti Chopra commented on Priyanka's photo and called it "Best Night Ever".

Later, Pareeniti also shared the photo on her Instagram. She writes “We made icecream at home! (And thats probably the only thing we can confess to doing on a public platform because what happens at girls night, stays at girls night! Thankss @_iiishmagish your home is BEAUTIFUL!! @priyankachopra @radhikamerchant @srishtibehlarya @tam2cul”

Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal is a traditional ceremony on December 12, 2018 at Antilia, Mumbai. Her wedding was a starry affair as Bollywood celebrities and politicians arrived to bless the couple.



Pre-wedding festivities of Ambanis had created a buzz on social media as they organised a week-long celebration in Udaipur.