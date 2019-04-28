Is attacking police stations a trend of Naya Pakistan? Marriyum Aurangzeb questions

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzab on Sunday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Bhatti’s attack on Hafizabad City’s Police Station.

In her statement the PML-N leader questioned whether these are the true values that a ‘Naya’ Pakistan promotes of attacking police stations, while also voicing apprehensions that if security officials are not safe then how can the public be safe.

“Imran Khan used to attack on parliament in old Pakistan, and PTI Members National Assembly (MNAs) are attacking police stations in new Pakistan,” she stated.

Moreover, she added that the premier had previously reproved of security officials and his political rivals from atop the container and now the rest of his party is following suit.