Pakistan begin their tour on high note, thrash Kent by 100 runs





BECKENHAM: Pakistan opened their tour of England with an impressive victory of 100 runs against the county of Kent here on Saturday.

Chasing a huge total of 359, most of the English county batsmen could not resist against the tourist bowlers and they were all out for 258 with 35 balls remaining.

Alex Blake was the top scorer, who blasted 89 from just 48 balls with six towering sixes and as many boundaries.

He was followed by Ollie Robinson, who made 49 as no other batsman could make any significant score.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed three wickets but at a high cost of 90 runs while pacers Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali, and part-time left-arm spinner Fakhar Zaman bagged two wickets each for 16, 35 and 20 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Earlier, Pakistan piled up a huge total of 358 runs for seven wickets after captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistani batsmen dominated the scene as allrounder Imad Wasim blasted a brilliant unbeaten century while opener Fakhr Zaman and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail smashed half-centuries.

Imad in his 78-ball 117, struck 13 fours and four sixes while Fakhar made 76 off 59 balls, hitting nine fours and a six, and Haris scored 75 off 71 balls with six fours and a six.

Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq (39) provided a solid start of 92 runs and later Haris and Imad added 139 runs for the sixth wicket partnership.

However, Babar Azam (9), skipper Sarfrraz Ahmed (10), Faheem Ashraf (17) and Shoaib Malik (4) failed to make any big score.

For Kent, 25-year-old left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum, bowled extremely well to capture four wickets for 45 runs.

Now Pakistan will play their second tour match against Northamptonshire at Northampton on April 29.