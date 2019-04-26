Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has placed names of seven people including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and finance ministry Miftah Ismail, Geo News reported on Friday.

The TV channel reported the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the ministry to put the seven people on the ECL.

The ministry has informed the anti-graft body through a letter that the names recommended by the NAB have been put on the ECL.

Others who have been placed on the ECL are Mubeen Saulat, Shahid Islamuddin, Imranul Haq, Uzma Adil Khan and Amir Naseem.

The NAB has been carrying out investigation against Abbasi and Miftah Ismail in LNG case.

Khaqan Abbasi has appeared before the NAB several times while Miftah Ismail has managed to secure interim bail.