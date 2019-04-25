K-Electric launches mobile app, web portal for consumers

KARACHI: K-Electric has launched the KE Live app for its consumers that allow access to a variety of services.



The K-Electric App is available on the App store for iPhone users as well as on the Google Play store for Android users.

After signing up the user will have access to a number of features such as billing details with historic data, duplicate bill downloads, and integrated unit consumption comparative graphs.

Other features include live power status update, the ability to report power theft and to lodge complaints.

Consumers will also be able to use the app to locate their nearest customer care centre.

A KE spokesperson said, “We have always believed in providing state of the art solutions to our customers. The launch of the app fits right in with KE’s use of technology and innovation in its customer-centric approach.”