Omar Shahid Hamid's next novel to be helmed by a female protagonist

Acclaimed cop-turned-author Omar Shahid Hamid 's next novel 'The Fix' is all set to place a female protagonist at the centrefold.



Revealing the jacket cover of the book, Hamid on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that the novel will launch soon.

The synopsis of Hamid's 'The Fix' is described as: "Ever since she was fifteen years old, the talented Saman Khan has only had one dream — to win a world cup for her country. Now, thanks to her own efforts as the captain, her team of talented misfits in the Pakistan Women's cricket team stand on the verge of realising that dream.



"But fate intervenes, and the team's success attracts the great corruptors of the sport, the matchfixing syndicates that captured the men's team two decades ago. Will Saman and her girls succeed where the men failed, or will history repeat itself?"

Meanwhile, a blurb on the cover refers to the book as "a riveting novel on the networks of fixing in the world of cricket."

Hamid's previous book 'The Party Worker' received immense praise worldwide and is currently being adapted in a web series as Pakistan's first Netflix original in collaboration with the streaming giant.