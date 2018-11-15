Kamila Shamsie, Mohsin Hamid nominated for DSC prize for South Asian Literature

Eminent Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid have bagged nominations for the prestigious DSC Prize for South Asian Literature. Their books Home Fire and Exit West respectively have been shortlisted to compete against four other writers who have been selected for the award.



Kamila and Mohsin’s nomination came on Twitter in the following post:

“Presenting the shortlist for The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2018!”

Apart from the nominated Pakistani authors, the remaining four of the six titles on the shortlist are by Indian writers.



These include Manu Joseph’s Miss Laila Armed and Dangerous, Sujit Saraf’s Harilal & Sons, Neel Mukherjee’s A State of Freedom and Jayant Kaikani’s No Presents Please.

Kamila and Mohsin were earlier nominated for the coveted Man Booker Prize.