Thu June 07, 2018
Books

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie wins UK’s Women's Prize for Fiction 2018

Author of renowned book ‘Salt and Saffron’, Karachi-born Kamila Shamsie  recently bagged this year's   Women’s Prize for Fiction for her 2017 book ‘Home Fire’.

According to BBC, it was the third time that the British-Pakistani writer was nominated for the award, previously known as the previously known as the Baileys Prize and Orange Prize.

‘Home Fire’ chronicles the life of a British Muslim named Isma and is about family loyalties.

Kamila’s seventh work of prose, judges described ‘Home Fire’ as “a remarkable book”.

Chair of judges Sarah Sanders sharing her views about Kamila’s winning novel said, "Home Fire is about identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics. And it sustains mastery of its themes and its form."

"It is a remarkable book which we passionately recommend," she added. 


