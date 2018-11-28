Kamila Shamsie honoured with London Hellenic Prize, cash reward of £10,000 for Home Fire

British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie is on a winning row for her latest offering ‘Home Fire’ that has recently bagged the coveted London Hellenic Prize, 2017 along with cash reward worth £10,000 in an official ceremony held on Tuesday.



Kamila’s seventh novel, Home Fire is an adaptation of a Greek myth Antigone that reimagines Sophocles's play in a contemporary setting.

The Prize is awarded to the best book that is inspired by Greek literature or is related to Greek tradition as it celebrates “the cultural cross-fertilisation of the Greek and English-speaking worlds".

The news was announced in a tweet that reads, “Upon conclusion of a heated debate in the grounds of New College, Oxford, Kamila Shamsie was chosen as the winner of the 2017 Prize for her novel, Home Fire.”

Although the winner was announced on October 15, the official ceremony took place Tuesday night at King’s College London.

Kamila has previously won the Women's Prize for Fiction 2018 and has been nominated for the prestigious DSC Prize for South Asian Literature.