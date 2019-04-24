PAF hospital Islamabad gets a state-of-the-art Angiography suite

ISLAMABAD: PAF Hospital Islamabad added yet another capability to its existing departments, when a successful angiography was performed in the newly inaugurated suite.



Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) inaugurated the suite.

The angiography was performed by Dr Professor Amjad Iqbal Butt, Head of Cardiology department, PAF Hospital Islamabad. After this achievement, PAF Hospital can now carry out full range of Angiographic and Interventional procedures under the supervision of highly qualified and experienced cardiac surgeons.

AVM Aamir lauded the efforts of hospital management and medical staff and advised them to ensure highest quality of medical care to all patients of the hospital.

This 300 bed Hospital is a state of the art facility, providing valuable health services in the fields of Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology, Radiology, Pathology, ENT, EYE, Pediatric, Psychiatry, Physiotherapy, Anesthesia, Skin, Orthopedic and Pain Management.

The hospital is equipped with most modern facilities including CT Scan, MRI, Digital Radiography, Mammography, Color Doppler, Blood Bank and Laboratory as well as Intensive Care Units.