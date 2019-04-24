Social media irked over PM Imran's sexist comment mocking Bilawal Bhutto

Social media is in a split after Prime Minister Imran Khan's highly condemnable statement terming Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto as 'sahiba' (Miss) caused an uproar online.



PM Imran is since then being immensely censured by eminent political leaders, journalists, social media users and even the international community for his sexist remark targeting Bilawal.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo called PM Imran's statement 'unbecoming and reprehensible'.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed her disapproval of the PM's contentious comment.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto responded to the PM's remark in the following tweet.

Meanwhile, prominent women journalists like Asma Shirazi and Meher Bokhari have also come forth calling out the premier for what he said.



Famed comedian Jeremy McLellan also slammed PM Imran taking a sarcastic jibe at the statement intended to paint women in a weaker picture.



"'Sahiba' can also mean “Gentleman.” It’s a dialect of Urdu spoken only on the Japanese-German border," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has found himself embroiled in a controversy after his highly problematic statement received severe backlash as the PTI leader lashed out at Bilawal Bhutto during a recent speech in Wana in which he addressed him as "Bilawal Bhutto sahiba."

