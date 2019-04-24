CM Murad Ali Shah's cutout floats in Karachi's sewerage water

KARACHI: Fixit campaign is now highlighting the issue of sewerage water in a distinctive and creative way by placing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s cut out on a floating boat in Karachi.



The video unveiled on Fixit’s official social media shows a boat floating with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s cutout in sewage water in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Hazara Goth area, with a Fixit member stating that the step has been taken only to get the attention of officials on a severe issue which the city has been engulfed in these days.

The campaign which was founded by MNA Alamgir Khan in 2016 starting with CM Qaim Ali Shah’s picture on uncovered manholes and garbage dumps around the city and spreading widely within a short span.

Earlier, Alamgir Khan was also booked for throwing sewage water and garbage at the main entrance of CM Sindh’s House.