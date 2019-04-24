PM Imran’s statement during Iran visit on use of Pakistan soil largely taken out of context: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Office on Wednesday said that the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Iran on the use of Pakistani soil had been largely taken out of context and linking it to any other context was an effort to misinterpret the expression which did not serve the country in any way.



“There has been a lot of debate about Prime Minister’s statement on use of Pakistani soil. The statement has been largely taken out of context,” a clarification / statement issued by the PM Media here said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking about Non State Actors using Pakistani soil under foreign influence to carry out activities in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan, case in point is Kulbushan Jadev / alike and local facilitators”, it said.



“In the same manner, Pakistan is attacked using soil of Iran and Afghanistan”, the statement added.

It said, “the same was clearly stated by the prime minister during his visit to Iran while referring to latest incident in Balochistan. That is why the prime minister is making all out efforts for peace across the whole region.”

“The prime minister’s remarks being linked to any other context is an effort to misinterpret the expression which doesn’t serve Pakistan in any way”, the statement concluded.