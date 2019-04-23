Video: Suspected Sri Lanka suicide bomber entering church

A video of one of the suspected suicide bomber of Sri Lanka church attack has appeared on the internet, showing the man a man carrying a heavy backpack walking across the cobblestoned front yard before entering the St Sebastian Church.



At least 50 people were killed in one of the suicide attacks inside the St Sebastian Church in Negombo on Sunday.

The 26-second video begins with a man carrying a backpack appearing to pat a little girl even as he talks to a man accompanying the girl and then steps away.



The video stops just as the suspected bomber enters the church premises and sits with the worshipers.

At least 310 people were killed in a string of deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. Around 500 people were wounded in the blasts.

The powerful blasts -- six in quick succession and then two more hours later -- wrought devastation, including at the capital´s well-known St Anthony´s Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.