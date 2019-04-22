18 tigers, cheetahs gifted by UAE PM arrive in Lahore Zoo

LAHORE: A special ceremony was held in Lahore Zoo on the arrival of tigers and cheetahs, gifted by Prime Minister United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom.



Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that 18 tigers and cheetahs worth Rs. 100 million have been gifted by Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom for the Lahore Zoo.

Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the arrangements of the cages of newly arrived tigers and cheetahs.

He also thanked Prime Minister UAE and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom for the gift.

Later, the Chief Minister talking to media said, "There are no differences in the party and whole of our team is united. We are serving the people as a team in Punjab."

Leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Provincial Ministers Sardar Sabtain Khan, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and concerned authorities were also present on this occasion.