PM Imran accorded red carpet welcome at Sa'dabad Palace

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded warm welcome upon his arrival at the Sa'dabad Palace in Tehran.



PM Imran reached the Presidential Palace Monday where he was received by President Hassan Rouhani.

The premier was in Iran for a two-day official visit during which he would hold talks with the Iranian leadership including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Later, the prime minister hold one-on-one meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders discussed entire spectrum of bilateral relations and ways and means to further bolster their relations in diverse fields.

Earlier on arrival at Sa'dabad Palace, a formal welcome ceremony was held in honor of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Guard of honor was also presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PM is accompanied by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants Zulfi Bukhari, Zafarullah Mirza and Nadeem Babar.