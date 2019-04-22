Minor girl Nishwa passes away after administration of wrong drug

KARACHI: Nine-month-old Nishwa, who had suffered irreparable brain damage and became paralysed after she was administered a drug wrongly by nursing staff of Darul Sehat Hospital, Karachi, last week, passed away on Monday.



Nishwa was being treated at another private hospital on Karachi's Stadium Road after her father said she suffered brain damage owing to staff negligence.

Nishwa became paralysed due to wrong medical treatment at the hospital on April 14 when an overdose of potassium chloride had affected her brain severely, leaving her nearly brain-dead.

A two-member body was also formed to probe the case of doctors' neglect.

Three parallel probes had been underway, one each by the Sindh police, the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) and the two-member committee formed by the chief minister to fix responsibility in the Nishwa case, while Darul Sehat Hospital has already admitted its error, offering to bear all the expenses incurred on the treatment of the ill-fated child.