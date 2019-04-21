‘138 million killed in Sri Lanka’: Trump deletes tweet

WASHINGTON: In his condolence message, President Donald Trump tweeted that 138 million people were killed in Easter Sunday blasts on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Trump, a prolific social media user, added 'million' with the death toll which has now reached nearly 160.

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing nearly 160 people, including dozens of foreigners.

The powerful blasts -- six in quick succession and then two more hours later -- wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.

Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens were among the 158 dead overall, with Britons and Japanese also injured. A Portuguese man also died, the country's LUSA news agency reported.

Trump's tweet, which was removed within minutes, was shared across social media with hundreds of retweets and likes.