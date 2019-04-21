close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

Nisar may become next Punjab CM if Buzdar is shown the door: report

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

LAHORE: Senior politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is expected to  take oath as member of Punjab Assembly next week months after winning the seat in July 2018 election.

According to Geo News correspondent, it would be the first time  that the Chaudhry from Chakri would be taking oath as the  MPA. 

Previously, he had retained  National Assembly seat despite winning  from  Punjab Assembly seat in 2013. 

The TV channel reported that Chaudhry Nisar's sudden decision to take oath as  MPA and the recent shuffling of Federal Cabinet have given rise to speculations that estranged PML-N leader could emerge as  strong candidate for the coveted post of Punjab chief minister.   

 Quoting political analysts, the correspondent said  Nisar's reputation for being a good administrator could win him chief ministership of the country's largest province.

