Nisar may become next Punjab CM if Buzdar is shown the door: report

LAHORE: Senior politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is expected to take oath as member of Punjab Assembly next week months after winning the seat in July 2018 election.

According to Geo News correspondent, it would be the first time that the Chaudhry from Chakri would be taking oath as the MPA.

Previously, he had retained National Assembly seat despite winning from Punjab Assembly seat in 2013.

The TV channel reported that Chaudhry Nisar's sudden decision to take oath as MPA and the recent shuffling of Federal Cabinet have given rise to speculations that estranged PML-N leader could emerge as strong candidate for the coveted post of Punjab chief minister.

Quoting political analysts, the correspondent said Nisar's reputation for being a good administrator could win him chief ministership of the country's largest province.