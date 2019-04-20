PM Imran to continue monitoring of ministers, hints on more changes

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan has decided to continue monitoring of performance of all federal and provincial minsters, sources said.

However, he declared the chief minsters of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as simple, noble and civilized chief minsters and he trusts them, and asked others to cooperate with them.

The prime minster said that he has not given portfolios to his ministers on permanent basis.

He warned that any minister who does not perform well cannot remain in the cabinet.

He advised the minsters to focus on providing relief to the people and not on their promotions.

PM Imran Khan said that we all are accountable to the nation and I myself would also be accountable to the people after five years.