Zartaj seeks parliamentarians cooperation for disaster risk reduction

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday sought parliamentarians cooperation for disaster risk reduction and sustainable goals.

“You are the true faces and representatives of your area, no matter which political party you belong, this was the issue of every one and you have to sensitize this vulnerable group”, the minister said while addressing the launching ceremony of Parliamentarian's Caucus on Disaster Risk Reduction/Management (DRR/M).

The moot was organized by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change here at a local hotel.

In past, the minister said, climate change issues, being faced by the country, were not addressed properly but now with the tireless efforts of her ministry for risk management and mitigation of disasters, the world has acknowledged our stance that how severe climate changes were witnessed in Pakistan.

Zartaj said it is responsibility of every one to play their role in drafting every legislation and policy related to environment rather it was being formulating at national or provincial level.

NDMA was chaired directly by the Prime Minister Imran Khan himself and for the first time a caucus was being made for accepting suggestions of all to produce fruitful results, she added.

Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Omar Hayat Mahmood said the Parliamentarians in their legislative, representative and over-sighting roles, have a unique responsibility for representing, communicating and translating local concerns into laws and policies frameworks and their implementation.

They can, therefore, play significant role in facilitating disaster-resilient development within constituencies, and could ensure that national policies have integrated disaster risk reduction as an instrument for sustainable development, he added.

Zartaj Gul as chairperson of the caucus aimed at establishing a “Parliamentarians’ Caucus on DRR/M,” across party lines, of initially a small selected group of parliamentarians from both the Houses of the Parliament and provincial assemblies.

A group of about thirty (30) parliamentarians would be formulated to promote policy dialogue on aspects of DRR and DRM, international frameworks sustainable development goals (SDGs), climate change and child protection in humanitarian response situations, amongst other issues.

The opening session was arranged for engaging the parliamentarians to be trained on International Frameworks and conduct policy dialogues with the aim to support the government’s agenda of "leaving no one behind".

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is mandated under the National Disaster Management Act 2010 to manage complete spectrum of disaster Management.

NDMA is focused on building resilience through institutionalization of DRR/M and supporting the Provincial & District Disaster Management Authorities, to support to communities on preparedness and resilience to disaster with a special emphasis on empowering women and girls in humanitarian response.