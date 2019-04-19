Imran hints at establishing cancer hospital in Afghanistan

ORAKZAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he will ask the management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital to establish cancer hospital in Afghanistan.



Addressing a rally in Orakzai, PM Imran said he visited the hospital today in Peshawar where he met two cancer patients from Mazar-e-Sharif being treated there.

‘I will ask the SKMH administration to see if it’s possible for them to build a hospital across the border so that the patients don’t have to travel this far,’ he said.

‘I pray for peace and progress of the people of Afghanistan.’

In a video released by the PTI social media, the patients can be seen kissing Imran Khan's hand and requesting the premier to build such a facility in their country.

Earlier, the PM visited different departments and sections of SKMH where he inquired after the health of the admitted patients on the occasion.



The PM met with administration officials, employees and doctors of the hospital and expressed satisfaction on their performance.