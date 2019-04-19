close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 19, 2019

'Better late than never ': DG ISPR tweets after Sushma's statement on Balakot air strike

Fri, Apr 19, 2019

RAWALPINDI:  Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that finally the Indian Minister of External affairs revealed the truth about Balakot air strike under compulsions of ground reality. 

According to local media, the Indian Minister, while addressing an event in Ahmadabad on Thursday said that "No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike".

Swaraj’s comments vindicated Pakistan’s stance and revealed the truth behind India’s false claims.

In a tweet shortly afterwards on Thursday, military's spokesperson wrote:  "Finally the truth is out under ground reality compulsions," adding: "Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims ie surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never"

Earlier, the Indian civil and military leadership had made false claims to the international community and the Indian public about Balakot air strike.

