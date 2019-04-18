Imran reshuffles cabinet; portfolios of Fawad, Sarwar changed, Asad Umar quits

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling in the central cabinet, various portfolios have been reallocated by the prime minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

These allocations have been mentioned in the notification issued by the Cabinet Division:

Choudhry Fawad Hussain, who was Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting has now been made Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who was Federal Minister for Petroleum will now be Federal Minister for Aviation.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah, who was Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has now been made Federal Minister for Interior.

Shehryar Afridi, who was Minister of State for Interior is now Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

Mohammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Privatisation shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

The Cabinet Division has issued another notification, which says that the prime minister has appointed the following Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, with immediate effect:

Dr Zafarullah Mirza for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for Information & Broadcasting

Nadeem Babar for Petroleum.

Besides, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been appointed Advisor on Finance while Azam Swati has been made Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The process of the reshuffling of the cabinet began after Finance Minister Asad Umar decided to quit the Federal Cabinet instead of taking the energy ministry as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this in the following tweet:

"As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya pakistan," reads Umar's tweet.