Fawad says corruption mafia using Sindh government as a ‘shield’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Agha Siraj Durrani should act like a speaker of provincial assembly rather than behaving like a don.



In a statement, the minister said threatening PTI leader Khurram Shair Zaman in the House was highly condemnable and regrettable act on the part of Siraj Durrani.

He said that those who always talked of democracy and democratic norms should look at the attitude of their speaker Siraj Durrani.

The minister said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had been following lofty Parliamentary traditions by issuing production orders of arrested Opposition members of National Assembly (MNAs) while Agha Siraj Durrani had been threatening PTI lawmakers and this was the difference between PTI and its opponents.

He said the speaker was the custodian of the House but PTI members were not safe from their own custodian.

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say that corruption mafia was using Sindh government as a shield against their ill doings.