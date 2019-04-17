PM Imran chairs meeting on digitalization of government processes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on digitalization of the government processes and how the latest IT solutions such as blockchain could help ensuring efficiency, transparency, eliminating red-tapism and improving overall service delivery in line with the vision of the Government.



A team of Pakistani IT experts from UAE, invited by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, briefed the Prime Minister on way forward in digitalization of various government processes.

The discussion encompassed transparency and efficiency in government processes using emerging technologies like blockchain.

From among the proposed use-cases, the briefing focused on a next generation trade platform for Pakistan that will usher Pakistan into the next era of trade efficiency with its trade partners.

The Prime Minister in his remarks said that digitalization is critical to ensuring efficiency and transparency in conduct of official businesses.

He said IT solution will help addressing some of the major issues that have hampered steady growth of economy in past.

“The digitalization will also create much needed synergies among the government organizations for ensuring friction-less service delivery and improving ease of doing business in the country,” he added.