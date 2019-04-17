PM Imran Khan, Mahathir Mohamad among Time’s 100 most influential people 2019

New York: Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed have been named among the ‘100 most influential people’ of 2019 by Time magazine.



The list of 100 most influential people was unveiled on Wednesday in four categories i.e pioneers, leaders, artists, icons and titans.

PM Imran Khan was named among the 100 most influential people in the category of leaders.

Pope Francis, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift are also included in the list.

“Pakistan is at a critical crossroads, and the man in charge is the closest it has to a rock star. Imran Khan captained the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, built a world-class cancer hospital in Lahore, then a top-notch university for kids who could never have dreamed of attending one. Twenty years ago, he entered politics in Pakistan at the best of times,” Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid writes for PM Imran Khan in Time’s 100 most influential people.

Rashid further writes, “Now he is Prime Minister of Pakistan and he generates the broadest hope among young and old that he can turn Pakistan around, and help make South Asia an ocean of peace rather than a state of permanent conflict."