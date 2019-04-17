Surprise pick Jayed hopes to get in World Cup swing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Surprise pick Abu Jayed said Wednesday his swing bowling could be just what Bangladesh needs to make an impact at the looming World Cup.
The 25-year-old, who has never played a one-day international for his country, admitted he was as taken aback as anyone when he was named in the 15-man Bangladesh squad on Tuesday.
But he insisted that his style of bowling could prove crucial in the conditions the country will face in the 50-over tournament that starts in England and Wales on May 30.
"I was hoping to be among the 20 probables because I played really well in two matches here in the Premier League," Jayed told reporters.
"But when I heard that I was included in the squad, it came as a real surprise," he added.
Seaming English pitches could help Jayed.
"Bowling in these countries is ideal for me because I can swing the ball there. Since swing is my main weapon, I am really hopeful of doing well," Jayed said.
Jayed has played five Test matches and four Twenty20 internationals and he rejected suggestions that his 50-over inexperience could be a hindrance.
"I have been playing for 10 years and during this time I had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket at different levels. So I don´t think it will be a big problem," he said.
Jayed seems to be cover for injury-prone pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain, who has a side strain.
Taskin Ahmed was favourite to be the extra pacer after returning to top form in January. But a ligament injury sidelined him and his slow return to fitness finally counted against him.
Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.
