Surprise pick Jayed hopes to get in World Cup swing

DHAKA: Surprise pick Abu Jayed said Wednesday his swing bowling could be just what Bangladesh needs to make an impact at the looming World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who has never played a one-day international for his country, admitted he was as taken aback as anyone when he was named in the 15-man Bangladesh squad on Tuesday.

But he insisted that his style of bowling could prove crucial in the conditions the country will face in the 50-over tournament that starts in England and Wales on May 30.

"I was hoping to be among the 20 probables because I played really well in two matches here in the Premier League," Jayed told reporters.

"But when I heard that I was included in the squad, it came as a real surprise," he added.

Seaming English pitches could help Jayed.

"Bowling in these countries is ideal for me because I can swing the ball there. Since swing is my main weapon, I am really hopeful of doing well," Jayed said.

Jayed has played five Test matches and four Twenty20 internationals and he rejected suggestions that his 50-over inexperience could be a hindrance.

"I have been playing for 10 years and during this time I had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket at different levels. So I don´t think it will be a big problem," he said.

Jayed seems to be cover for injury-prone pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain, who has a side strain.

Taskin Ahmed was favourite to be the extra pacer after returning to top form in January. But a ligament injury sidelined him and his slow return to fitness finally counted against him.

Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.