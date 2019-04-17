Good news about release of Pakistanis in Saudi jails expected in Ramazan: Pak Envoy

JEDDHA: Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s announcement on release of Pakistani in Saudi jails is under process and that in the Holy month of Ramazan, we expect some good news regarding this.



He was addressing a welcome dinner in his honour held at a local hotel in Jeddah.

The dinner was organized by former Parliamentarian and former federal minister Shahbaz Hussein Chaudhary. Jeddah's Pakistani community attended the event.

Ambassador said that Pakistani in Saudi Arabia, are playing a major role in the development of their country and this role is worthwhile. The expatriate Pakistanis has a key role in the Pakistan’s development, he added.

Raja Ali Ejaz described Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Pakistan's visit a major success, and said that this visit has started a new era of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan relations.

"I am seeing these relations moving towards new heights," he added.

He said that during that visit a number of agreements and MoUs were signed, one of which was on the transfer of prisoners.

Discussion on the transfer of prisoner agreement is in process and once the agreement is signed, the prisoners will able to complete the sentences in their respective countries.

Raja Ali Ejaz said that his priority is the resolution of issues and problems faced by the Pakistan community, and assured his full cooperation and support.

He said that my doors are open to all Pakistani brothers, sisters and elders and I will be happy to resolve your problems, adding that he will keep on visiting Jeddah regularly to remain in touch with the community.

Earlier, host Shahbaz Hussein Chaudhry welcomed Ambassador to Jeddah, and assured him the cooperation of the Pakistani community.