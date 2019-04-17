World Cup 2019: Rishi Kapoor has a problem with Indian players sporting beards

NEW YORK: A day after the announcement of Indian team for the Cricket World Cup 2019, renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took a jibe at 15-member squad for sporting beards.



The ‘Chandni’ actor took to social media on Tuesday to share a picture of 15 players of Indian team, questioning why most of them are sporting facial hairs.



He wrote: "Don't take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson's?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!".



India on Monday named a tried and tested squad for the ICC World Cup led by Virat Kohli with selectors going for experience in all the slots for the marquee 50-over event.