Good Friday to be observed on April 19

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan will observe Good Friday on April 19.



The members of Christian community commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion, which plays an important part in their faith as they believe that Jesus came back to life three days after his death on the cross.

On Good Friday, the Christians attend special church services and hold prayer vigils.

It is a day of mourning and quiet prayer for many of them as often they extinguish candles and drape the statues, paintings and crosses in black, purple or grey cloth.

According to Christian faith, "This is an important event in Christianity, as it highlights the sacrifices and suffering in Jesus' life.

Some members of Christian community also spend this day in fasting, prayer, repentance and meditation on the sufferings, agony and sacrifices of Christ on the cross.

