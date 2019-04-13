NAB denies raiding residence of Shehbaz Sharif's daughter

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday declined reports that it has carried out a raid at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif's daughter Javeria Sharif .

The NAB issued clarification after TV channels reported that a NAB team accompanied by police was present outside the residence of Javeria Sharif.

The anti-graft body said in a statement that the NAB team accompanied by police returned shortly after leaving notice at Javeria Sharif's house.

The development came after the NAB summoned Rabia Sharif and Javeria Sharif, two daughters of Shehbaz Sharif, on April 18 and 19 respectively.

The NAB has also summoned Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz on April 17 in connection an inquiry into bank transactions.

Eyewitnesses said the NAB team left after being informed that Javeria Sharif was not present inside her house.

PMLN reacts

PMLN leader Marrium Aurangzeb criticized the anti-corruption body for surrounding the residence of Shehbaz Sharif's daughter without any prior intimation.

"What kind of inquiry is this," she said and held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for NAB actions against Sharif family.

She said the people of Pakistan would hold the government accountable for its actions.