PSL 2019: Subscribe for Geo Super alerts on your WhatsApp

DUBAI: Pakistan’s first sports channel, Geo Super is telecasting all matches of Pakistan Super League-4 (PSL-4) 2019 as the company which purchased broadcast rights of PSL-4 season has made Pakistan’s first private sports channel as its official broadcaster.



Moving step forward, the channel has started WhatsApp alert service for latest regarding PSL 2019 to update the fans.

Cricket fans can subscribe the WhatsApp group by clicking on this link.

If you need help, follow these simple steps.



Step 1:

Click on the green button.

Step 2:

Click on the three dots at upper right to open your contact book.

Step 3:

Press Add to contacts.

Step 4:

Create a new contact.

Step 5:

Add a name for our contact. E.g., “Geo Super Alerts”

Step 6:

Save our contact.

Step 7:

Send your first message to us.



Step 8:

Get Ready for the alerts.



