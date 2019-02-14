Saudi Crown Prince had finalized aid package for Pakistan with me, claims Nawaz Sharif

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamamd Bin Salman had finalized assistance package for Pakistan with him in his tenure.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid was talking to party leaders who met him in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday.
Nawaz Sharif claimed, “talks for Saudi investment in Pakistan were finalized in PML-N tenure and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had agreed for financial package with me.” He added, “International matters take time to be settled.”
The former prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was re-launching the projects of PML-N, adding that Imran Khan’s party was also taking the credit of the N-League’s health card initiative.
