Saudi Crown Prince had finalized aid package for Pakistan with me, claims Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamamd Bin Salman had finalized assistance package for Pakistan with him in his tenure.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid was talking to party leaders who met him in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif claimed, “talks for Saudi investment in Pakistan were finalized in PML-N tenure and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had agreed for financial package with me.” He added, “International matters take time to be settled.”

The former prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was re-launching the projects of PML-N, adding that Imran Khan’s party was also taking the credit of the N-League’s health card initiative.