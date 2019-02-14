Philippines journalist freed on bail

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was freed on bail on Thursday following an arrest that sparked international censure and allegations she is being targeted over her news site's criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte.



Ressa, 55, spent a night in detention after authorities arrested the veteran reporter at her Manila office Wednesday in a sharp upping of government pressure on her and her website Rappler.

The site and Ressa have been hit with tax evasion charges and now a libel case after clashing repeatedly with Duterte over his deadly crackdown on narcotics that has killed thousands.

"The message that the government is sending is very clear ... be silent or you're next," an emotional Ressa told reporters outside a Manila court.

She stumped up a bond of 100,000-pesos ($1,900), the sixth time since December that she has paid bail on a government case.

"I am appealing to you not to be silent, even if — and especially if — you're next," added Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine "Person of the Year" in 2018 for her journalism.

International condemnation from dignitaries, press freedom and human rights groups has poured in since plainclothes agents appeared at Rappler to serve an arrest warrant.

"The arrest of Maria Ressa is an outrage," said Committee to Protect Journalists Board Chair Kathleen Carroll. "She should be freed immediately and the Philippines government needs to cease its multi-pronged attack on Rappler."

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, tweeted in support: "The arrest of journalist @mariaressa by the Philippine government is outrageous and must be condemned by all democratic nations."

Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo rejected allegations the arrest had political motivations.

"Maria Ressa's claim that this is an assault on freedom of expression or freedom of the press has no basis," Panelo told Manila's DWFM radio in an interview, adding it was not the president or his allies who brought the libel case.

Duterte has lashed out at other critical media outfits, including the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper and broadcaster ABS-CBN.

He had threatened to go after their owners over alleged unpaid taxes or block the network's franchise renewal application.

Some of the drug crackdown's highest-profile detractors have wound up behind bars, including Senator Leila de Lima, who was jailed on drug charges she insists were fabricated to silence her.

Ressa insists the site is not anti-Duterte, saying it is just doing its job to hold the government to account.