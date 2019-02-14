Frozen 2: Elsa and Anna embark on new adventures in trailer

One of the most acclaimed Disney movies of all time, Frozen getting set to unleash a new wave of snow spell in theaters as it finally unveiled the first trailer of its second part.



The new trailer gives a glimpse into the adventurous lives of the two sisters Queen Elsa and Anna who will be exploring a region far away from the kingdom of Ardendelle, encountering a new bunch of challenges and a couple of surprises.

The trailer gives a sneak peek with the two on a beach with Elsa rushing towards an approaching big wave while using her super powers giving rise to speculations that a theme of climate change may be hinted at in the film.

On the other hand, the second part will also be introducing a homosexual relationship for the first time in a Disney film, that has fans all around the globe hyped up and content for the representation.

The film will be voiced by notable stars from Hollywood including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Josh Grad, Evan Rachel Wood and Jonathan Groff.

The Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck directorial will be releasing later this year on November 22.

