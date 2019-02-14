Construction of dams top priority of government: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the formal inauguration of work on the Mohmand Dam would be held soon.

He said preliminary work on the dam was already underway.

Technical issues were being sorted out, the minister said talking to a private TV channel.

He said the construction of dams was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The enemies were trying to create hurdles in that regard, however, the government was committed to building reservoirs keeping in view the country's future water needs, he added.

He said he was trying to address the reservations of provinces regarding water distribution.

The government was taking concrete measures to control water theft, Vawda said and added that telemeters would be installed for the purpose.

He said previous governments had made the water issue so complicated but did not given required attention to the matter.

The minister said the government was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fulfill all promises with the people which were made during the general election 2018. He said opposition was doing politics over the construction of Mohmand Dam but the government was taking its every criticism in positive manners.

Replying to a question, he said Kala Bagh Dam had been made controversial by some political forces, adding, he would try to convince the provinces over the construction of Kala Bagh Dam after studying the matter.