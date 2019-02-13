Careem to offer special discounts to Pakistani expats: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari has said that his ministry and ride-hailing Careem, have announced to launch special discounts and offers on Careem services for Overseas Pakistanis visiting Pakistan.



Zulfi Bukhari was speaking as a Chief Guest at a seminar organized by Careem in Dubai.

While speaking at the seminar, Zulfikar Bukhari congratulated Careem super captains on being role models for other Pakistani workers.

He lauded the efforts of hardworking overseas Pakistanis in building a positive image for Pakistan.

He said “The government tremendously values the contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the economy of Pakistan, and will take every measure to ease out their living outside of Pakistan, from the perspective of financial inclusion and investment back home".

As a result of ongoing collaboration and negotiations between Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Careem, the two have announced to launch special discounts and offers on Careem services for Overseas Pakistanis visiting Pakistan.

Citing the new move, he said that the incumbent government is trying to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis in every domain.

Zulfikar Bukhari emphasized that Pakistani expats have to continue to build a positive image of Pakistan through their hard work.

He highlighted the importance of growing presence of Pakistani workers in trades currently dominated by workers from other parts of the world.

He urged all Careem captains to use official banking channels to send their remittances to Pakistan.

Zulfi Bukhari also asked them to spread the word and encourage other fellow Pakistanis to do the same.

The Captains highlighted various issues relating to living and work in the UAE on which Zulfikar Bukhari assured them he will try to get their issues resolved on priority.

Additionally, Zulfikar Bukhari urged the company’s senior management to employ and accommodate maximum number of Pakistani captains as they are already excelling in comparison to their counterparts from other regions.

He assured the senior management of Careem of government’s maximum support in training more Pakistani labor for work abroad and of resolving any issues being faced by the corporate sector.