ISLAMABAD: Cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country.

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 13 February 2019

However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad. D.I Khan, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Islamabad.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Widespread rain thunderstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, however at isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Makran divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Gawadar24, Turbat 04, Zhob, Jiwani 03, Quetta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Besham 25, Malamjabba 22, Mirkhani 21, Dir (Upper 19, Lower 16), Saidu Sharif 13, Parachinar 08, Balakot 07, Pattan, Buner 06, Drosh 05, Chitral, Cherat, Kakul 02, Peshawar, Risalpur, Kalam, Mohmand Dam 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 10, Gari Dupatta 05, Balakot 04, Chakothi, Chattar Kalas 03, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu, Bagrote 05, Gupis 02, Hunza, Gilgit 01, Snowfall (inch): Malamjabba 6.0, Skardu 2.2, Bagrote 1.0, Kalam, Hunza, Astore 0.5.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote, Gupis -05°C, Skardu, Malamjabba, Hunza -04°C, Kalam -03°C, Astore, Parachinar-02°C.