Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 11 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.



Synoptic Situation:

A fresh westerly wave is approaching to western/southwestern parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts during next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Astore, Kalam -09°C, Skardu, Bagrote -08°C, Gupis -06°C, Malamjabba, Hunza -04°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Dir -03°C, Rawalakot -02°C, Parachinar, Murree -01°C.