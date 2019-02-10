Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 10 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday media advisory.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Astore -12°C, Kalam, Skardu -11°C, Bagrote -08°C, Gupis -06°C, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Hunza, Dir -04°C, Mirkhani, Kakul, Drosh, Murree -03°C, Chitral -02°C, Parachinar & Quetta -01°C.