Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 10 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday media advisory.
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Astore -12°C, Kalam, Skardu -11°C, Bagrote -08°C, Gupis -06°C, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Hunza, Dir -04°C, Mirkhani, Kakul, Drosh, Murree -03°C, Chitral -02°C, Parachinar & Quetta -01°C.
