CNG supply restored in Sindh after two days

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday restored the gas supply to the CNG stations in Sindh after two days of suspension.



The commuters were facing hardships due to unavailability of public transport owing to closure of CNG stations as most of the buses are ow running on the cheap fuel.

The SSGC stopped the supply on Thursday at 10:00 pm due to low gas pressure in the system.

Not only the CNG sector, commercial and domestic consumers were also facing difficulties.

On Friday, delegations of industrialists and CNG association had held talks with the SSGC officials.

It was decided that seven industrial zones in Sindh will be closed on Sunday for 24 hours to fulfill the demands of commercial and domestic consumers.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, through a demi official (DO) letter, has conveyed his deep concern to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across Sindh, which, according to the CM, is the largest gas producing province in the country.

Shah informed the PM that due to the shortage of gas, both the domestic and commercial consumers were facing severe difficulties in the province. “This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the CM wrote.

He added that stopping the supply of gas to Sindh was a violation of the Article 158 of the constitution. The CM said in the letter that the current production of gas in Sindh was between 2,700 and 3,000 mmcfd, against which the Sui Southern Gas Company was supplying only less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province.

Quoting the constitution’s Article 158, the CM said the people of Sindh should be given 3,000 mmcfd of gas on a priority basis.