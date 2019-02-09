Pakistan Citizen Portal app shortlisted for award at World Government Summit

Pakistan Citizen Portal App has been shortlisted for an award at the World Government Summit in Dubai, an official of the KP government said on Twitter.

The World Government Summit is an annual event held in Dubai which brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation, as well as other topics.



Also read: Imran Khan, Harrison Ford, IMF chief, Dr Umar Saif to speak at Dubai’s World Government Summit



Atif Khan, Deputy Director of E-Governance, Government of Khyber Paktunkhwa, said that the finalists will be announced in the 7th edition of the three-day event in Dubai.

"We are shortlisted in the top 3, " he confirmed to The News, expressing the hope that Pakistan would win the first position.



He said it would be an honor for Pakistan if it wins the prize that would be announced on February 12.

Khan also claimed that it is for the first that any government app has been shortlisted.



Pakistan Citizen Portal is an integrated citizens grievance redressal system connecting all government organizations both at federal and provincial levels.

