close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 8, 2019

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Philippines over measles outbreak

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 08, 2019

Islamabad: On directions of Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ministry of National Health Services has taken cognizance of reported measles outbreak in Philippines.

The authorities in Manila have declared an outbreak situation of contagious measles disease in several areas of the country including the capital Manila.

Under directions of Federal Health Minister, the health staff at all Points of Entry into country has been alerted to monitor all arrivals from the affected country.

Pakistani citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

The country had recently carried out successfully the largest ever measles vaccination campaign for children across Pakistan. Our children are protected so there is no cause for concern, said a statement by the Federal Health Ministry.

Latest News

More From Pakistan