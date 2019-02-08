Pakistan issues travel advisory for Philippines over measles outbreak

Islamabad: On directions of Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ministry of National Health Services has taken cognizance of reported measles outbreak in Philippines.



The authorities in Manila have declared an outbreak situation of contagious measles disease in several areas of the country including the capital Manila.

Under directions of Federal Health Minister, the health staff at all Points of Entry into country has been alerted to monitor all arrivals from the affected country.

Pakistani citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

The country had recently carried out successfully the largest ever measles vaccination campaign for children across Pakistan. Our children are protected so there is no cause for concern, said a statement by the Federal Health Ministry.