19-year-old girl gang-raped in front of father in India

New Delhi: A 19 years old girl was gang-raped in front of her father by six men in India’s Bihar state, Indian media reported.



According to India Today, the six men forcibly entered the girl’s house and took her and her father to a deserted place. The miscreants roped the father raped the woman in front of him.

The incident took place in a village in Kishanganj district.

Police have lodged an FIR on a complaint filed by the victim.