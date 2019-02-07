Viral Video: Muslim teacher beaten up in India over refusal to sing ‘Vande Mataram’

A Muslim school teacher in Indian state of Bihar was beaten up by the locals when he reportedly refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Republic Day.



According to Indian media, scuffle broke out in predominantly a conservative area of Katihar when a primary teacher Afzal Hussain refused to sing Indian national anthem on January 26.

Hussain said being a Mulsim it is against our belief to say this.

“We worship Allah and Vande Mataram means 'vandana' (worship) of India and the Constitution doesn't say it's necessary to sing it,” he further told media.

In a viral video shared on social media in India villagers can be seen roughing up a man. It was later revealed that locals tortured the teacher over his refusal to sing the ‘Vande Mataram’.